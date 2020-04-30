Store owners are carefully weighing whether or not to open their shops on Friday, May 1. In Oak Lawn, Nuvo said they will open and Outlines will not. Nuvo will have limited hours and access and Outlines will continue to offer Retail-to-go curb service.

Outlines statement from Dale and Rick:

We love and appreciate our customers and community — a place for people to gather, to celebrate, to simply enjoy all the benefits this neighborhood has to offer.

Over the past couple of days, Dallas and the Metroplex have reported some of the highest numbers of cases for the Covid-19.

For this reason, we have made this difficult decision.

Out of caution and for the protection of our customers and employees, we will not be fully reopening on Friday, May 1. We feel that this is consistent with over 90% of other business on the strip.

We will continue to be open for curbside pick- up for phone or online orders from noon-7 p.m., Monday-Sunday for the time being.

We appreciate and hope our customers will understand that this decision was not taken lightly, but out respect and safety for our community, loyal customers, and employees.

We will continue to monitor this situation daily so that we and all of us can return to “Business as Usual”.

Ultimately, it’s up to every one of us to BE the solution together.

Please continue to be safe, wash your hands, and practice social distancing.

Nuvo statement from Jeff Wright:

What a difficult year this has been! I hope that you have all remained healthy, and I hope that our country, and the world, is on its way to a full recovery.

The reality is, however, that the effects of this pandemic, including financially, will likely not be short-term.

I have been extremely concerned about my company. We have been through some difficulties over the past 35 years since we opened, but this is by far the most challenging. Our neighbors in our building have also suffered. J Douglas Design, The Wm. Carr Salon, and Parigi have all been closed for weeks, just as we have (though Parigi has offered take-out meals). As I’m sure that you’re aware, just because our businesses are closed doesn’t mean that our expenses stop accumulating. We have applied for the government-promised loan assistance, but we haven’t received a response yet. Our NUVO staff is very special, and I primarily want to be able to keep them healthy and employed. Fortunately, they have all remained healthy thus far.

I do not know what the future will bring for NUVO, but hopefully, with your help, we will be able to stay open and once again prosper.

We plan to reopen on May 1st. I have discussed this with my employees, and they want to get back to work. We will open with limited hours, and, for safety reasons, we plan to only allow 10 customers in the store at a time. I hope that this will not be too much of an inconvenience for you. We want to be here for you, and allow you to purchase the items that you want and need, but we primarily want to maintain safety standards.

Our staff will be wearing masks, and I ask that you also wear a mask when you are in our store. We will have hand sanitizer available for your use, of course.

As you know, we usually have a Preferred Customer event around May 1st each year. With this pandemic, and our store being closed, and us not knowing when we would be allowed to reopen, we were unable to schedule the event this year. Additionally, our store is not as well-stocked as usual. We put all orders from our vendors “on-hold” when we had to close, and it will be a while before we are able to restock. However, we still have a great selection of merchandise. Thanks in advance for your understanding about all of this.

I hope that you will begin shopping with us again soon. Our future success depends on loyal customers like you.

Temporary Hours (until further notice):

Monday through Saturday open from noon-6 p.m.

Sunday open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment

Our complimentary gift-wrapping services may be limited or unavailable. We will not offer gift wrapping on any items not purchased at NUVO.

— David Taffet