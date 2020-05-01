CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, tonight during his show, Anderson Cooper 360, and shared the first photo of the baby boy on his Instagram account.

The proud new dad said that he named his son after his own father, who died when Anderson Cooper was 10, and that the baby’s middle is a family name from his mother’s side of the family.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” the proud father said.

Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born Monday, April 27, and weighed 7.2 pounds.