After announcing last week that he and his partner would either be selling or closing their Oak Lawn shop NUVO soon, company president Jeff Wright announced this week the shop is definitely closing and that a going-out-of-business sale starts tomorrow (Wednesday, June 21).

“We have received some interest regarding the purchase of NUVO, but we realized that a sale is really not feasible at this time,” Wright said in an email on Monday, June 19. “This is primarily because of a rent increase of over 40 percent by the new owner of our building, and this certainly added to our decision to sell or close.”

Wright said the shop, located at 3311 Oak Lawn, will be closed through today (Tuesday, June 20), and will re-open tomorrow with all merchandise marked 20 to 50 percent off — some pieces marked down even lower.

While NUVO’s staff and management has “always tried to bend over backwards to offer superior customer service,” Wright said as the shop prepares to close some of the “that you have grown to expect from NUVO” are no longer available.

“We want to offer you discounts, but we also have many final bills to pay, as well as other expenses, and we must handle our closing sale in a way that will be a win-win situation for all of us,” Wright said. “Thanks in advance for your understanding.”

Closing sales procedures include:

No checks. Cash or credit/debit only, and there will be an 8 percent surcharge added to credit/debit card sales.

All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges or store credits.

Any Bonus Dollars you have accumulated can be redeemed through July 10, but only on merchandise not discounted more than 20 percent.

Please inspect merchandise for damage before purchasing. Some merchandise that is significantly discounted may be slightly damaged. Such merchandise will be separated from other items and noted as such.

Gift wrapping is no longer available.

Store hours from now on are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The shop will be closed on Sundays.

“I just want to thank you again for your loyalty over the years,” Wright wrote. “I must admit that I’m very sad, but I have had an excellent career in retail, and I have had many wonderful clients and made many great friends. I’ll be in the store every day, starting June 21, so I Iook forward to seeing you.”

— Tammye Nash