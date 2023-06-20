Lucky’s has been an Oak Lawn institution for more than 35 years and has also been a long-time supporter of the LGBTQ community. The comfort food cafe has been celebrating Pride Month two ways this June. One way to wear, the other to sip.

For 2023, Lucky’s is offering its special commemorative t-shirt while supplies last and a celebratory cocktail.

During June, guests can purchase a Lucky’s Pride shirt for $20.

From Lucky’s:

The colorful shirt features a rainbow of inclusion along with a tribute to the diner’s four decades of involvement in the Oak Lawn community.

Additionally, the mixologists at Luckys have created a Pride ’Rita, which will be available for $12.75 all month in June. The Pride ’Rita features El Jimador Blanco tequila blended with Chambord, fresh lime juice and agave nectar.

Lucky’s is located at 3531 Oak Lawn Ave.

– Rich Lopez