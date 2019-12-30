The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the new year and the new decade with a month full of networking events intended to give everyone a prosperous 2020. And it all starts Thursday, Jan. 2, with Brewing up Business at Crickles, 4000 Cedar Springs Road, Ste. E. Brewing Up Business, held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. each first Thursday, is described as a “power hour [that generates] business connections, clients and revenue.” It is free to chamber members (be sure to log in to get the members’ rate). Guests pay $10 in advance, $20 at the door.

That same day, the Chamber partners with the Allen Americans hockey team to host the first Night Out of 2020. According to Lisa Howe, the Chamber’s vice president of membership and programs, “Networking at sporting events is a great way to engage clients, employees and other business connections.” The Hockey is for Everyone program is a month-long initiative founded by the National Hockey League, and the Chamber is “excited to join this national movement that focuses on LGBT organizations working with local professional hockey teams to emphasize and sustain an environment of inclusion,” Howe said.

The all-new Brewing Up Business Plano kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 300 in Plano. The Plano Brewing Up Business meetings will take place on the first Tuesday of each month from here on.

The second Thursday has for years been the date for the Chamber’s monthly Business Connections Mixer, and the first one for 2020 will be Jan. 9, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Savorista Café, 14941 North Dallas Parkway in Addison.

The first DFW Pride Happy Hour of the year is from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Crab House Seafood and Oyster Bar, 2508 Maple Ave. Pride Happy OuHour Hour is held on the second Friday of each month at a different location.

The Chamber holds a ribbon cutting for Trusted ER, 3607 Oak Lawn Ave., near Lemmon Ave., at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Trusted ER invites Chamber members and guests to drop by for some great swag, wine, snacks and a photo op. The Chamber looks forward to seeing our nearby members and anyone else who can attend.

And to wind up January, the chamber presents the Business and Community Excellence Awards to celebrate those chamber members and regional economic partners who work with the chamber to “achieve equality through business.” The event will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. It is sponsored by MassMutual Dallas-Fort Worth, DFW International Airport and VisitDallas. Be sure to visit the Chamber website to register for this and all Chamber events.