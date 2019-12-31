Registration for the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6.

The Pride festival takes place on Saturday, June 6 and the parade on Sunday, June 7. For the second year, both will be held in Fair Park.

For sponsorship information, go here.

For parade registration prices and information, go here. Prices range from $350 for non-profit, political and school groups to $650 for local businesses and employee resource groups to $1,250 for national or franchised for-profit businesses.

For festival information, go here. Prices range from $150 to $550 for a 10×10 space with electricity. Extra charges apply for tables, chairs and additional space.

— David Taffet