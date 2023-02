The latest LGBTQ night spot to open in Dallas is The View, located at 525 S. Riverfront in the Design District, and offering a view of the downtown Dallas skyline that lives up to the club’s name, along with top-tier cocktails and dancers.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new business to  the Gayborhood with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Photo by Chad Mantooth.