With a sheet of ice and snow covering much of North Texas and the winter storm warning extended until Thursday, the Cedar Springs Merchants Association has announced that the CSMA First Thursday Wine Walk for February has been rescheduled until Thursday, Feb. 9.

Participants in the Wine Walk, originally scheduled for Feb. 2, can buy their wine glass for $10 at the tent in front of The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs, and then get their glass filled at all participating merchants on the Cedar Springs Strip from 6-9 p.m. Those purchasing a wine glass will receive a raffle ticket for a drawing to be held at the end of the event for a gift basket filled with items from CSMA members.

— Tammye Nash