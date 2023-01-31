The DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have announced the upcoming canonization of longtime Gayborhood treasure Edna Jean Robinson (a.k.a. Richard D. Curtin) as Saint Anna Bortion.

The canonization will take place at Alexandre’s Bar, 4026 Cedar Springs Road, at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 18. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

While perhaps best known as his larger-than-life drag persona Edna Jean Robinson, Curtin is also an accomplished actor, singer, activist and fundraiser.

The announcement for the canonization notes, “Having been a performer for all his life, Richard is a remarkable talent whose prolific creations and contributions include” the Edna Jean and Pitiful Show TV show; music videos for Shopping, Boobs for Christmas, Fred is Dead and Say That We’re Sweethearts Again; host of the talk show Just keep breathing; acting on stage as Annelle in an all-male production of Steel Magnolias and as Greta in Brent; emcee for the Black Tie Dinner; host of the Voice of Pride competition; producer of the short film Harvey and Peter; big screen roles in Business Women, Ticked off Trannies with Knives, Mangus! and Dead Don’t Die in Dallas, and Director Laurent of Fright Flick.

As Edna Jean Robinson, Curtin “became a household name in the drag community with a character known for electrifying performances, fabulous costumes and sharp comedic timing,” the Sisters note.

They add that as both Richard and as Edna Jean, Curtin is known for his/her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community and for using his/her platform to raise awareness and funds for various causes. Edna Jean is a frequent speaker at events and rallies, encouraging people to stand up for their rights and fight for equality.

In recent years, Curtin went back to school to study as an artist and has begun making a name for himself as a painter as well as an activist and actor.

— Tammye Nash