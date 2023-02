The kick-off party for AIDS Services of Dallas’ 2023 No Tie Dinner, originally set for Wednesday, Feb. 1, has been postponed a week due to the ongoing winter storm warning affecting North Texas.

The event has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the same time and same place — 6-8 p.m. at the Molteni&C | Dada Flagship Storem 1617 Hi Line Drive, No. 460, in the Dallas Design District.

RSVP here.