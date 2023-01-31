With this weather, it’s no surprise some theaters are shuffling their performances. In case you thought you were going to be making one of these particular shows, think again. So far these theaters have announced closures or rescheduled upcoming dates due to the ice and snow.

Theatre Three’s The Elephant Man:

From Facebook: Wednesday’s Hooky Matinee (2/1) of “The Elephant Man” has been Cancelled due to inclement weather. Our box office is reaching out to all ticket holders by phone. If you have tickets to tomorrow’s performance (February 1 at 2:30 PM) and are unable to answer the phone, please take a moment to e-mail our box office at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com or call back at 214-871-3300 Ext. 1 so that we can get your tickets moved to another performance. Stay safe!

Broadway Dallas’ Pretty Woman the Musical:

From Facebook: Due to severe weather conditions in Dallas, tonight’s performance (Tuesday, January 31) of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has been canceled.

Season Subscribers – To exchange into another performance, please log in to your account at www.BroadwayDallas.org, email customerservice@BroadwayDallas.org, or call your Subscriber Hotline at 866.276.4884 (M-F, 10am-5pm).

Single ticket buyers will automatically be refunded to the original method of payment (ie. TicketMaster). If you purchased from a 3rd party reseller – you must contact them directly.

We apologize for the inconvenience. At this time, all future performances will continue as scheduled.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL plays the Music Hall through Sunday, February 5. Great seats are still available for remaining performances and we encourage you to attend another performance.

WaterTower Theatre’s The Play that Goes Wrong:

Via email: We are canceling the performance on Wednesday, Feb 1st due to the winter storm. At this point, Thursday is still a go, but starting at 8pm instead of 7:30 pm. (House will open at 7:30, and the bar/snacks will be open by 7:15.)

We would like to respectfully request that, if you have Thursday tickets, to please consider switching to Friday or after, as it will be a combination of preview and final dress.

We are working to add an extra performance this Sunday evening, Feb 5th at 7:30pm, but that will primarily be a transfer of the Wednesday audience, so space will be limited.

Onstage in Bedford’s Eat Your Heart Out:

Via email: The timing of this winter storm couldn’t have come at a worse time for us! it basically eliminated all of our technical rehearsals for Eat Your Heart Out, forcing us to delay opening the show until this Sunday.

PREVIEW NIGHT will be moved to next Thursday, so don’t worry about moving those tickets.

IF YOU HAVE TICKETS FRIDAY or SATURDAY we’ll be in touch later today to discuss your options.

If you have any questions, please email the box office at boxoffice@onstageinbedford.com.

–Rich Lopez