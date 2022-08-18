The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Business and Community Excellence Awards, Chamber President and CEO Tony Vedda announced this week.

Award recipients will be announced at the September 30, 2022, BACE Awards Luncheon at the Warwick Melrose Hotel in Dallas.

Since its founding in 2005, the Chamber Excellence Awards have “spotlighted the businesses, organizations and individuals who have achieved business success or have worked in support of the chamber’s mission to achieve equality through business,” according to a chamber press release.

The 2022 Business & Community Excellence Award Categories are:

Business Excellence

Employee Group of the Year

Excellence in the Arts

ExtrAA Mile / Community Service award sponsored by American Airlines

Supplier Diversity Champion

Corporate Ally

Nominations may be made online here until Friday, Aug. 26.

The chamber will recognize long-time chamber/chamber foundation volunteer Justin Williams during the awards luncheon, naming him chair emeritus. Also at the event, Texas state Reps. Julie Johnson and Jessica Gonzalez will both receive the Legislative Champion Award in recognition of their tireless work to advance equality.

Tickets to the Awards Luncheon and sponsorships are available here.

— Tammye Nash