In 1990, when many were ignoring the AIDS crisis or living in fear, a young counselor by the name of Melissa Grove took up the mantle of helping those who needed it most. Fast forward to 2022, and Melissa has taken a small, underfunded organization and transformed it into the largest provider of mental health services for HIV+ people in the South. Melissa has served 25 years as executive director of Legacy Cares , providing services to those living with HIV. Legacy Cares has been an innovative force in our community that provides education and outreach to some of our most vulnerable communities. This week, Brian and Colman sit down with the legend.