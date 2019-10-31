Our friends at North Haven Gardens are having a survivor sale and you can help them recover. North Haven Gardens has been digging through the rubble and a number of plants and ornamental items survived. So from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 8-10, they’re having a sale.

“Our team has been cleaning, taking stock and planning a fun, casual survivor sale,” they wrote on Facebook. “Join us next weekend to shop for plants and hard goods that we’ve deemed salvageable ‘survivors’ that need a good home in Dallas.”

The sale is cash only with no holds or deliveries.

The street, which was completely blocked by downed power lines and trees following the tornado, is now cleared and open. Damage around them was severe. One of the buildings on the Jewish Community Center campus is closed for repairs and the KNON building, a block further down the street, suffered extensive damage and will be demolished. Roofs blew off apartments along Northaven Road near Central Expressway.

North Haven is planning to rebuild. Its buildings didn’t survive and will need to be rebuilt, but enough of the greenhouses are standing and safe that makes this sale possible.

After the sale is over, North Haven hopes to be back in the spring bigger and better than before. And watch for an announcement about Christmas trees and poinsettias.

North Haven Gardens is located at 7700 Northaven Road.

— David Taffet