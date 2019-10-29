For most of North Texas, the only election on Nov. 5 is for 10 constitutional amendments — unless you live in state House District 100. Eric Johnson gave up that seat when he was sworn in as mayor of Dallas in June. Four Democrats are on the ballot — James Armstrong III, Lorraine Birabil, Sandra Crenshaw and Daniel Davis Clayton. Stonewall Democrats of Dallas endorsed Birabil.

District 100 includes parts of West Dallas, North Oak Cliff, The Design District and the Fair Park area.

The other two races are to fill the seats of Rep. Jessica Farrar, D-Houston and Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond, both vacated on Sept. 30. The race to fill Zerwas’ seat has drawn the most attention because Democrats believe the seat can be flipped.

Eliz Markowitz, who is lesbian and the only Democrat in the race, faces five Republicans. Of all candidates running in the three legislative races, Markowitz has raised the most money.

Markowitz raised $295,000 and spent $190,000, according to her last campaign finance report. She has no loans and the majority of her contributions were $10 or less. She received $20,000 from Annie’s List and $15,000 from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

In Texas, if Markowitz wins, there will be a record six LGBT legislators in the Texas House of Representatives. If none of the candidates receive 50 percent plus 1 vote of the total, a runoff between the top two candidates will take place in December.

Nationally, the most watched races are for control of the Virginia House of Delegates. Danica Roem is up for re-election against a transphobe who has been running against her based on her gender identity, not her voting record. This week, the Virginia Republican Party sent out an anti-transgender mailer, according to Human Rights Campaign, which is following the race closely, as well as by the LGBT Victory Fund.

Last session, control of the House was decided by a coin flip. The Democratic Party in that state is hoping to gain seats and win a majority.

Victory Fund has endorsed five LGBT candidates in Virginia House races where the entire House is up for election.

Some local races of interest include three LGBT candidates running for city council seats in Mike Pence’s backyard, Indianapolis.

While electing LGBT candidates in Massachusetts shouldn’t be controversial, two women running would be the first LGBT women elected to the Boston City Council.

In Kentucky, Michael Bowman is running for state treasurer. He’d become the first LGBT person elected statewide in that state.

— David Taffet