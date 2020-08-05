Photographer Adam Bouska and his NOH8 campaign come to Dallas on Sunday, Nov. 9 to take digital pics to add to the fight for rqual rights.

The photo shoot takes place in the Great Room of the W Hotel in Victory Park from 2-4 p.m. No reservations are needed and it’s not necessary to arrive early. Anyone in line before 4 p.m. will have their picture taken.

Photos are $40 for a single or $25 per person for a couple or group. For that you receive one edited digital photo available through NOH8Campaign.com and it does not include a physical print.

Arrive wearing a white shirt to match the NOH* signature style.

— David Taffet