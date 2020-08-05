Perhaps the most interesting adaptation in the COVID world is how food-based events find ways to continue their mission: A Black Tie Dinner without a dinner? They’ve found a way. The latest to plot a return in a virtual universe is the Dallas Chocolate festival, which will be back in 2020 for its 11th incarnation. “The World of Chocolate — In a Box” will come Sept. 12–13, from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. In addition to online classes, livestream demos and real-time chats with vendors, “attendees” will be delivered a box filled with samples. Among the participants will be Yellibelly Chocolates, Kate Weiser, Dude Sweet and more. Full-access festival passes are $50 (plus $10 deliver fee via Alto). Sign up at DallasChocolate.org.

Meanwhile, Addison Oktoberfest is officially canceled for 2020, due to virus concerns. It was to have been Sept. 17–20.

— Arnold Wayne Jones