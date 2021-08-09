Gov. Greg Abbott insists on no mask mandates and no vaccine mandates. DISD is defying that and is requiring masks on school campuses as they reopen throughout the month.

But what about the Legislature. With few Democrats in site at the Capitol, you’d think members of the Legislature would be pretty much in line with the governor’s no mask and no vaccine mandates. Everything back to normal.

Except for one thing. You can’t get into the House or Senate chamber or a committee room unless you test negative for COVID-19. That’s being smart. But the message needs to get out of the Capitol and into the rest of Texas. Protect yourself from exposure to the coronavirus.

— David Taffet