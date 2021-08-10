Drag performers Daphne Rio and Raquel Blake, who have been staging regular shows at The Round-Up Saloon, are moving their show down Cedar Springs Road to Cedar Springs Tap House.

“That’s Showbiz Dinner and Drag Revue” begins at the Tap House this Saturday, Aug. 14, at 8 p.m., and moving forward will happen each Friday and Saturday night from 8-10 p.m., according to an announcement from Raquel Blake.

Visit the Cedar Springs Tap House website to make reservations. There is no cover charge.

— Tammye Nash