UPDATE: A spokeswoman in the Dallas Police Department’s Public Information Office said today (Monday, Aug. 9), that the victim shot to death Saturday, Aug. 7, on Park Avenue was a trans woman. The spokeswoman said the victim has been identified, but that her identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

ORIGINAL POST: Dallas police are investigating the death of a transgender person who was shot at about 10 p.m. Saturday night, Aug. 7, at the homeless encampment in the 500 block of Park Avenue. The 500 block of Park is between Young Street and Canton Street, near The Stewpot, an organization providing services for the homeless.

According to the DPD Beat bog site, police responded at 10:08 p.m. to a call saying a trans person at the homeless encampment had been shot. Dallas Fire and Rescue also responded and transported the injured person to a local hospital where the victim died.

Police reports indicate that a silver sedan was seen leaving the location after the shooting, headed west on Marilla St. According to the DPD blog, “The motive and circumstances surrounding this case are unclear at this time. The victim did not have any official identification; therefore, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will attempt to positively identify the victim through fingerprint analysis.”

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and the Homicide Unit has asked that anyone with information about the murder contact Detective Frank Serra by phone at 214-672-4320 or by email at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 141396-2021.

