A malfunction of a small hand-held torch, used to make one of the craft cocktails the bar’s known for, caused a fire behind the bar at Mr. Misster on Sunday evening.

Trey Stewart from Mr. Misster explained, “There was a malfunction with a small hand-held torch that we use to fire wood for one of our craft cocktails but our staff got the fire out quickly.”

He also said, “We are grateful that no one was hurt and thankful that there was no damage, so business is resuming as normal.”

The bar is normally closed Mondays but will open as usual on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Here’s a video of the fire that probably makes it look worse than it actually was. Had the fire been large, people would have been running.

— David Taffet