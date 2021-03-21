Transgender men and women — and especially Black trans women and trans women of color — remain a target for hate. At least 44 trans men and women died violently in 2020, and at least 11 have already died in 2021.

Now the Black Transgender Advocacy Coalition is offering a way to help trans individuals stay safer by partnering with Lyft to provide free ride credit up to $50 to those in 600 cities in the U.S. Those cities now include Dallas, Atlanta, Cleveland, Kansas City, New Orleans and Philadelphia.

According to a press release announce the initiative, “BTAC prioritizes the needs of the black transgender community by working to ensure that you have access to safe and affordable transportation options.

“All you have to do is submit your request here.”

Allow 24-48 hours for your inquiry to process.

— Tammye Nash