The Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund’s “Night of Stars” returns for a second year, GDMAF officials announced this week, with Thorgy Thor, of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, as the featured entertainer.

Thorgy Thor is a drag performance artist and professional musician with a dual degree in violin and viola performance. She earned national recognition with her turns on season 8 of Drag Race and on Drag Race All Stars 3.

The show, the premier fundraiser by GDMAF’s Team Metro for LifeWalk, will also include a stellar lineup of local entertainers: Gloria Devine (Team Metro’s contender for Miss LifeWalk), Wayne Smith as Cher, Linze Serrell, Jada Pinkett Fox, Carmella Dubuque, Jenna Skyy, Kelexis Davenport, Krystal Summers and Vanity Storm.

All proceeds from the event will benefit LifeWalk, which in turns helps those living with HIV/AIDS, and organizations — like GDMAF — that serve them.

The second annual Night of Stars — the first, last September, featured American Idol star Ada Vox — will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, in The Rose Room inside S4. There will be a VIP reception from 5-6 p.m., with the doors opening for general admission at 6 p.m., and show time at 6:30 p.m.

General admission and VIP tickets and VIP sponsor packages are all now available for presale online at GDMAF.org/STARS. General admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door; VIP tickets are $50 in advance and, if any are still available the night of the show, $75 at the door. VIP sponsorship packages start at $175 for four people.

Tickets are limited, so don’t wait too long to get yours.

Sponsors for the event include Caven Enterprises, S4/The Rose Room, AHF Pharmacy, Sara’s Secret and Condoms To Go, The UPS Store Cedar Springs, RideCentric, Omni Hotels and Dallas Voice.