Dallas County has planned a series of community meetings to discuss changes coming to the voting process in November 2019 that will affect registered voters in the city of Dallas. Under these changes, beginning this November, Dallas voters will be able to vote at any Dallas polling location and cast their vote on new election equipment.

Public input and feedback about the about the new Vote Centers and voting equipment can be giving at these community meetings:

Tuesday, June 25 (tonight)

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Friendship West Church

2020 W. Wheatland Rd.

Thursday, June 27

6 to 8 p.m.

West Dallas Multipurpose Center

2828 Fish Trap Rd.

Tuesday, July 9

6 to 8 p.m. on

Dallas County Administration Building

Allen Clemson Courtroom

411 Elm St.