The city of Dallas Office of Communications, Outreach and Marketing has just launched a new text message alert system that allows the community to receive news updates directly to their mobile phones. sThe text alert system, administered through GovDelivery, will allow the city to provide important information on a variety of situations including city facility closures, event cancellations and important updates regarding the City’s response to COVID-19.

City residents can subscribe to the service by texting “DALLAS NEWSENG” for alerts in English and “DALLAS NOTICIAS” for alerts in Spanish to 468311.

The service is free, but standard text messaging and data rates may apply.

Catherine Cuellar, the city’s director of communications said the new system was created to make city news more accessible to the community.

“By providing residents updates via text, the city of Dallas is helping to close the digital divide and more equitably serving as a trusted primary source of timely information in English and Spanish,” Cuellar said.

The text message alerts will be used for non-emergency purposes. For emergency notifications, residents can opt into Dallas Alerts to receive notifications regarding things like severe flooding, chemical emergencies and other potential public safety risks.z

— Tammye Nash