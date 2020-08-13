Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson announced that Abounding Prosperity Inc. has received a total of $565,000 through two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Special Projects of National Significance Program.

Abounding Prosperity Inc. was founded in November 2005 to provide services that address health, social, and economic disparities among Black Americans, with a particular emphasis on gay and bisexual men, cisgender women, transgender women, and their families. As the only indigenous Black community based non-profit organization in Texas, they provide services that address health, social, and economic disparities among its target populations. Their services empower clients to achieve self-sufficiency through skills development, increased knowledge and access to community resources.

“These federal grants will support critically needed programs and resources at Abounding Prosperity, and this funding will allow our communities to benefit from culturally tailored care specific to our most vulnerable populations living with HIV,” said Congresswoman Johnson. “I am proud to support the work that Abounding Prosperity does to provide comprehensive health and social services to our constituents and their families.”

“We are thrilled to be the recipient of two SPNS grants. These two grants will help us increase rapid access to lifesaving HIV medications for HIV-positive populations and to expand the delivery and utilization of comprehensive care and treatment services for Black women with HIV in Dallas County, Texas. We will conduct these two programs in collaboration with Helping Our People Equally,” said Kirk D. Myers, CEO of Abounding Prosperity. “The first project, Rapid ART Start to Improve Care Engagement in the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, will help us improve the timeliness of access, linkage, and retention to quality HIV primary care services. The second project, Together, is an innovative program that will address structural, provider and individual levels of service development and delivery, including incorporating a trauma-informed approach across AP Inc. and HOPE, conducting staff training, and providing a set of comprehensive, multidisciplinary services designed to meet the specific needs of young Black women, older Black women, cisgender Black women, and transgender Black women.”

The Special Projects of National Significance Program supports the development of innovative models of HIV care and treatment in order to quickly respond to emerging needs of clients served by Ryan White HIV/AIDS Programs. This program advances knowledge and skills in the delivery of health care and support services to underserved populations living with HIV. Through its demonstration projects, SPNS evaluates the design, implementation, utilization, cost, and health related outcomes of treatment models while promoting the dissemination and replication of successful interventions.

— David Taffet