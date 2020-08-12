Join AFT/Alliance for a car caravan to the Dallas ISD board briefing to call for a safe reopening: One that is scientifically rather than politically driven and, above all, protects human life.

The group will rally at Edna Rowe Elementary at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13 for prep before a caravan to the Dallas ISD governance building at 5151 Samuell Blvd. for the briefing.

Here’s what teachers want:

• Remote instruction only until new daily cases and other metrics for gauging infections in Dallas County drop for more than 14 consecutive days — such as positivity rates less than 5 percent and transmission rates less than 1 percent.

• Call on TASB and TASA to lobby the Texas Work Force Commission and Texas legislature to grant unemployment benefits to transportation and food service workers not working during school closures.

• Provide hazard pay for essential workers that must report to physical work sites.

— David Taffet