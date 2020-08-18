Texas state Rep. Victoria Neave and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred will be among 15 people giving tonight’s (Tuesday, Aug. 18) keynote address at the virtual Democratic Convention.

The Democratic Party picked up-and-comers from across the country to give the keynote. Former President Barack Obama was the keynote speaker in 2004 and became the Democratic nominee is 2008. Texas state Treasurer Ann Richards gave the keynote speech in 1988 before her winning bid for governor in 1990.

Neave is a second term state representative whose district includes parts of east Dallas, Mesquite and south Garland.

Allred defeated incumbent Pete Sessions in 2018 for his congressional seat that covers Richardson, Garland, the Park Cities and parts of northeast Dallas as well as parts of Oak Lawn.

Monday’s two-hour opening session featured an 18-minute speech by former first lady Michelle Obama. The surprise highlight of evening was a video of a series of Republicans including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former N.J. Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman and former N.Y. Rep. Susan Molinari.

Among the Tuesday speakers are Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Jill Biden. The convention can be streamed live at DemConvention.com.

— David Taffet