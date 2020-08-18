For nearly 20 years, American Idol judges have traveled to a handful of cities to audition singing hopefuls. Well for the upcoming season, all 50 states will be represented, despite — or more accurately, because of — the pandemic. The auditions began via customized Zoom technology last week, and on Aug. 22, residents of Texas (as well as Nebraska and the Dakotas) will get the chance to show what they got. “Idol Across America” offers the opportunity to do a face-to-face audition in front of Idol producers. And even if you aren’t free this Saturday, you can still submit an audition tape. Lock in your slot. All the deets are here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones