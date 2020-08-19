At a time when so much of what we have come to expect in life hasn’t happened in months, its nice to know when some things stay the same. The Dallas Arboretum will once again present its annual Pumpkin Village, a massive exhibition of gourds.

Usually built around a theme — last year’s, pictured, was inspired by the Peanuts gang’s Great Pumpkin — this time out will be simply titled The Art of the Pumpkin. It will run Sept. 19–Nov. 1 … right after Halloween. The arboretum reopened a few months ago, and observes social distancing guidelines, do you’ll have to buy your tickets in advance and schedule your visit (buy before Sept. 18 to save a buck off). Learn more here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones