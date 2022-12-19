Right-wing anti-LGBTQ organizer Kelly Neidert got some uninvited company at her latest protest — Nazis. She said the group was not invited to join, but she also failed to denounce them.

The protesters were at the Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie where winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race were performing.

But Nazis weren’t Neidert’s only problem. Members of the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club, described by the Dallas Morning News as “heavily armed,” openly carried to protect the show and its audience.

So when Grand Prairie police separated the protesters into two groups, Neidert rallied with the Nazis.

The DMN reported the protests started about 2 ½ hours before the show began. Those protecting the show and audience blared Christmas music and sirens to drown out the Nazi and Neidert chants.

No arrests were made. No drag queens were injured. No laws were broken because no one actually pointed a gun at anyone else.

— David Taffet