The U.S. Navy christened the newest ship in its fleet the USNS Harvey Milk. The ship is a fleet replenishment oiler.

Milk spent four years in the Navy before being discharged for being gay. After leaving the Navy, Milk moved to Dallas and lived in Oak Lawn. Milk hated Dallas and moved back to New York. A few years later, he took a job that brought him back to Dallas for about six months before his moved to San Francisco.

In San Francisco, he opened a camera shop on Castro Street and ran for the city board of supervisors.

Milk was 48 years old when he was assassinated at San Francisco’s City Hall on Nov. 27, 1978.

The Office of the Secretary of the Navy tweeted: “This great ship honors #NavyDiver & #CivilRights activist Harvey Milk who was forced out of the service due to unfair policies. Because of him, today our #LGBTQ #Sailors & #Marines serve honorably as their genuine selves.

— David Taffet