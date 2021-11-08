On the eve of Veterans Day, Resource Center’s Advocacy program hosts a virtual conversation with C. Dixon Osburn.

Osburn founded the Servicemembers Legal Defense Network in 1993 in response to the implementation of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. He’ll discuss his new book Mission Possible: The Story of Repealing Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, with longtime friend Rafael McDonnell, Resource Center’s senior advocacy, policy and communications manager Rafael McDonnell. Osburn is a Fort Worth native.

Under “Don’t ask, don’t tell,” the Pentagon discharged 2-4 service members every day for being gay. Some were subjects of witch hunts. Others faced criminal charges. Many endured harassment, assault and threats.

After the repeal of DADT, SLDN merged with OutServe and in 2019 OutServeSLDN merged with American Military Partner Association to form the Modern Military Association of America.

Event is free but registration is required in advance. Register at https://loom.ly/6K6gFzY.

— David Taffet