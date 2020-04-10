South Florida transgender icon Henrietta Robinson, 79, died Friday, April 3, of complications for COVID-19, according to reports by The Advocate.

She was, the Advocate notes, known as the Mother of Miami Beach, the Grand Lady of South Beach and the Queen of South Beach, among other titles, and had played “an instrumental role in the development of the area’s LGBTQ nightlife and drag scene since 1959.”

Miami Pride paid tribute to Robinson on its Facebook page, writing: “Henrietta was a pioneer in the LGBTQ+ community. One of the first Transgender individuals to live her life in Miami Beach. She was beacon of light in the Transgender movement and a mentor to so many who struggled through the years. … Rest in Peace Henrietta, your light will not be forgotten.”

According to her own Facebook page, Robinson was from Milton, Mass., and studied at the “College of Drama Queens.”

According to The Advocate, Robinson is believed to have contracted the novel coronavirus while she was hospitalized for hernia surgery.

— Tammye Nash