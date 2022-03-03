Legendary 1980s pop star Tiffany, Grammy-nominated icon Martha Wash, platinum artist Thea Austin and Dallas’ own Chris Chism will be lighting up the S4 stage at MetroBall XV, the (twice-delayed) next installment of the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund’s signature fundraising event.

MetroBall XV is set for Friday, June 3, at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Advance tickets are now for sale online at the GDMAF website, starting at $40, with a limited number of VIP packages including Diamond Access Meet & Greet starting at $250.

Beginning April 1, $40 advance tickets will be available on a cash only basis at the UPS Store on Cedar Springs. General admission tickets will be $50 at the door.

— Tammye Nash