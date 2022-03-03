Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Stage Notes Feature: Out singer John Holiday talks new opera, new music

The Dallas Opera opens Flight on Friday at the Winspear Opera House. Jonathan Dove’s opera is based on the true story about a man stranded in an airport after his passport and documents were stolen. The film The Terminal was inspired by this story.

Starring as Refugee, singer John Holiday will make his TDO role debut in this new show but he’s no stranger to the organization.

“I’ve had a recital twice with them, once at the Nasher in 2019 and then to reopen the Winspear in March in 2021, but this will be my debut here at the Winspear,” he said by phone.

The English-language opera makes its regional premiere and runs through March 12.

But that’s not the only news the singer has. He recently released the single “Love Finds a Way” which previews his upcoming release.

“There is an album to follow. We’re looking at sometime later in spring or this summer to release my EP,” he said.

This single he said resonates with the Houston-area native on so many levels, but one in particular. The ballad has extra meaning with his now fiancee after being together for two years. Holiday said being in love does change the way he sings these types of songs.

“When you find love in your life, it works into your breathing. When I recorded the song, it felt more real and more visceral,” he said. “He was there when I was recording the song so for sure love changes the way I sing.”

His EP though won’t be operatic in nature. Holiday’s release will be more of a crossover, but he’s open to singing to what suits him.

“I think I just want to focus on being. If it means more pop, then I love it. I’ll always sing opera but I don’t want to focus on one genre so I can be more authentically who I am in this world.”

Ticket sales open for Mean Girls, Waitress

Dallas Summer Musicals announced Thursday that single tickets for the first national tour of Mean Girls based on the film will go on sale Friday. The Dallas premiere will run May 3-15 at the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of DSM’s Broadway Series.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film with music by Emmy winner Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

For more information, click here. Tickets are on sale now for DSM’s next show Come From Away which opens March 8 through March 20 at the Music Hall.

Tickets for Waitress will also go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The ATTPAC Broadway Series will present the Tony-winning musical with songs by Sara Bareilles May 10-15 at the Winspear Opera House.

TACA announces January and February pop-up grants

On Wednesday, The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) announced the area arts organizations that received its Pop-Up Grants. This program was created to “shine a light on arts organizations creating programming that demonstrates exceptional quality, innovation, and accessibility safely, without skimping on the creative impact.” The recipients are selected by nominations followed by a selection committee.

The Jan/Feb recipients included:

Cara Mia Theater Company: The company received an unrestricted grant of $2,000 and artist bonus funds for $4,000 for its 30-plus primary and support artists for its production of Luchadora! which was staged last month at the Latino Cultural Center.

Teatro Dallas: The company received an unrestricted grant of $2,000 for its production of Pastor’s Paradox inspired by the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Teatro Dallas collaborated with The Juanita Craft Civil Rights House for this piece which was presented at the South Dallas Cultural Center.

Nasher Sculpture Center: The center received an unrestricted grant of $2,000 for Carne y Arena, an immersive VR experience telling the stories of immigrants attempting to enter the United States illegally. Presented in partnership with the George W. Bush Institute and Fair Park First, the exhibition is currently on view in Fair Park’s Food and Fiber Pavilion through April 18.

WOOD/SHOP by Bruce Wood Dance returns

In its second year, BWD’s series will start again on March 27 with three world premieres including Fleeting Convergence by Jillyn Bryant, recess by Sofia Downing and Besvergelse by Weaver Rhodes. The works are all created by company dancers.

For the next two WOOD/SHOPs, works will be presented by Jaime Borkan, Alex Brown, Matthew Roberts, Megan Storey, Cole Vernon, Elliott Trahan and Seth York. Those are slated for April 24 and May 29.

The WOOD/SHOP series is free via Zoom.

BenDeLaCreme’s first tour to come to North Texas

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum, BenDeLaCreme, will embark on her biggest solo tour yet beginning April 13 and running through July 16. Not only is she the star and writer, she also serves as Ready to be Committed’s lead producer and director. The cabaret type show will feature burlesque, comedy, original music and that “terminally delightful” charm of hers.

The original iteration of this tour was postponed in 2020 so she made it bigger for 2022.

“After two long years of postponements I’m over-freaking-joyed to be bringing my new solo show back on the road! And I gotta tell you all: this one’s a doozy,” she said in a press release. “Ready to Be Committed is the story of one queen who searches for love and finds a whole lot she never bargained for—Bitchy brides, pervy Grindr guys, corpse-eating cats, song, dance, and more puppets than you ever thought you’d see at a wedding. I can’t wait to share DeLa’s special day with all of you! Save the date!”

Her tour hits Texas in May with her May 6 performance at the Texas Theatre and then in Austin on May 8 at Emo’s.

Kitchen Dog Theater to present Taylor Mac’s Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

KDT’s 31st season will continue with this regional premiere opening March 18 through April 3. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus by theater artist Taylor Mac is a dark comedy set after the bloody conclusion of William Shakespeare’s first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. After a bunch of people have been killed in war, two servants are charged with cleaning up the bodies. Mac’s show was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Play.

KDT company member and director Tim Johnson (Director) has assembled a cast that includes KDT company member Karen Parrish (Janice), Brandy McClendon Kae (Carol) and Randy Pearlman (Gary), who will make his KDT debut.

A streaming option will be available during the final week of performances from March 31-April 3. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

WaterTower Theatre announces The Odd Couple

WTT’s artistic director Shane Peterman and associate producer Elizabeth Kensek recently announced casting and creative details for its upcoming production of The Odd Couple, the classic comedy by American playwright Neil Simon.

The show will run March 30-April 10 on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre. This comedy will be directed by Ashley Puckett Gonzales.

“In a time when we are reevaluating art with new perspectives, it is exciting and interesting to revisit a classic with new eyes. Our version of The Odd Couple approaches the ‘good old days’ as if they were better than they were- a version of the timeline where diversity is embraced instead of just in its infancy,” she mentioned in a press release. “Neil Simon’s classic 1965 comedy has at its heart, a story of individuals trying to connect through their differences and trying to make their way through difficult times. Loyalty and kindness overcome personality quirks and differences. Come laugh with us as Felix and Oscar muddle through relationships, trying to learn to connect, and to do better tomorrow than they did yesterday.”

The productions stars Durrell Lyons as the disheveled Oscar and Duke Anderson as the uptight and anal retentive Felix. The unlikely roommates are joined by their four poker playing friends: Murray (Blake Henri), Roy (Guinn Powell), Speed (Kia Boyer), and Vinnie (Andrew Nicholas). Oscar & Felix’s vivacious neighbors, the Pigeon Sisters, will be played by Kenzie Henderson (Gwendolyn) and Sarah Perkins (Cecily).

Tickets are on sale now and available here.

AUDITION BOARD: Heathers the Musical at Art Center Theatre

Auditions for the production of Heathers the Musical will be held Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Actors are asked to prepare 16-32 bars that will best showcase vocal range and acting ability. No accompaniment provided. Video auditions will also be accepted through Monday. Email heathersact@gmail.com. Dance calls and callbacks are March 9 from 7-10 p.m.

Heathers the Musical will run May 20-June 5.

Opening this week:

TITAS/UNFILTERED presents An Untitled Love by A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham, Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.

Dallas Summer Musicals: Come From Away, Tuesday through March 20 at Music Hall.

The Dallas Opera: Flight, through March 12 at the Winspear Opera House.

Circle Theatre: An Empty Plate in the Cafe du Grand Boeuf, March 10-April 2.

The Elevator Project: Do No Harm by Soul Rep Theatre Company at the Wyly Theatre, March 10-19.

Ongoing:

Sundown Collaborative Theatre: Girl in the Machine, through Sunday at Aura Coffee, Denton.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center: The How To Be Project: Ten Plays for Racial Justice, through Sunday.

— Rich Lopez