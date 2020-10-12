Friends and admirers of Monica Roberts will gather in Reverchon Park tonight, (Monday, October 12) to celebrate her life and legacy.

Roberts passed away suddenly last week from what the Harris County medical examiner called a medical emergency.

Roberts was renowned throughout the news industry for her blog Transgriot, which, over the years, catalogued the murders of transgender people, mostly trans women of color. She brought attention to the epidemic of murder among mostly trans women of color. What started as a counter to the terrible way murders of trans people were reported became the gold standard on how to report on these murders.

Black Trans Advocacy Coalition hosts the memorial event. Roberts served on the organization’s board. People will gather at 6 p.m. and the memorial begins at 6:30 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.