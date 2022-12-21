Marsha Dimes has had a busy year. In 2022, Marsha and the Sisters-in-Action raised a total $38,891 for North Texas LGBTQ charities.

Pictured here is the Marsha & Friends Holiday Spectacular that took place on Dec 18 at the Rose Room. Hosted by Marsha Dimes, performers included Nippy Peakes, Betty SiSonnet, Stormy Weather, Alexa De La Cruz, Ginni Beefeater, DeManda Refund, Aunt Marge, and Shantae Morgan.

They raised $5,629 for the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition. Photos are by Mark Mayr.

— David Taffet