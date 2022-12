Fort Worth’s AIDS Outreach Center this year marked World AIDS Day with the Red Ribbon Gala, a black-tie affair held on Dec. 1 at The Ashton Depot. The event, which featured dinner, dancing, a silent auction and live entertainment by The Manhattans, brought in a total of $97,000 to help fund AOC’s programs, according to Ruben Ramirez, AOC’s director of community health.

— Tammye Nash