Collin Baja

Queer actor helps bring lovable reindeer Sven to life in ‘Frozen’ onstage

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

As the saying goes, “There are no small parts.” But some parts are definitely somewhat less visible than others. And that is the case for queer actor Collin Baja’s role in the stage version of the Disney hit Frozen.

Baja has the task of turning a reindeer into a fully-realized character onstage, and doing it with humor and personality.

Challenging much? Yes, but he has some good inspiration: “I have a strong bond with my dog, so I modeled Sven off of him,” the actor explained.

Baja is one of two actors who play Sven in Frozen, which opened Thursday, Aug. 10, at Bass Hall and runs through Sunday, Aug. 20.

When it comes to musicals onstage, one would think that every role is all about the music and the actor’s voice. But not this role in this musical.

“To not speak or sing is a challenge,” Baja admitted. “But it’s kinda beautiful. To tell a story through physical movement and nonverbal communication has been a great experience.”

And this experience has given him the chance to become an expert at the role. This is Baja’s first national tour, but he’s been with the show since 2019. Minus the COVID year, he is coming to the end of his second year with the show and just signed on for a third.

Life on the road has become a somewhat perpetual adventure for the New York-based actor, who said the experience has its “pros and cons, but touring with this show is particularly joyous. It’s been fun, and it came at a perfect time in my life.”

Baja speaks with an air of profundity. He seems to examine his words before he says them, giving him complete clarity in what he has to say. That clarity translates to his life perspective. So when he said “the perfect time,” there is deep meaning behind it.

“I had gotten divorced, and I was recovering from that,” he said. “I was thinking about what kind of quality of life I wanted, and I was asking those questions about my next chapter. This felt like the right opportunity.”

While he can satisfy his need for performing onstage, the tour is also giving him the chance to experience what different cities offer, and that could come in handy when deciding where his next home might be.

His profound nature serves him well in his other career as a life coach, too. In addition to performing, Baja has dedicated himself to being of service in the mental health field. By day, he works with clients through the company “a)plan coaching,” often helping LGBTQ clients with leadership skills. As a coach, he helps clients to — simply stated — live their best lives.

“We break down certain beliefs and get to an understanding, and then we make forward-action plans to get there,” Baja said of the company’s goals for its clients.

While he has clients from across the board, it is his work with his queer clients he finds especially fulfilling.

“I love working with my community because we still live in a world of oppression,” he said. “But we can tap into their authentic light where they can move with more confidence and less hesitation.”

In a year, Baja will be able to add “therapist” to his resume.

But for now, he’s trying to keep it cool while he is in Fort Worth, bringing a reindeer to life onstage.

“Frozen may not seem the deepest of work, but it does have powerful themes of family and love, so it’s been rewarding,” he said of his current role. But this Texas summer weather? He’s not a fan: “Now the heat? I do not love.”

For tickets, visit BassHall.com.