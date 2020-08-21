Traditionally, the Make-a-Wish North Texas Foundation would make its “wish art” — works of art by children who are battling critical childhood illnesses — available for auction at local events, but COVID precautions have created opportunities for the foundation to pivot. Galleria Dallas looks to raise at least $10,000 to continue its mission with an installation, going through Aug. 30, featuring more than 15 works of art by children who are battling critical childhood illnesses. The art on display will also be available for purchase through an online auction. Guests may bid on their favorite piece at www.WishesAreWaiting.org, with all proceeds going toward making another child’s heartfelt wish come true.

The exhibit will be located on Level I near the Apple Store until next Sunday.