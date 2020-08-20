Chi Chi DeVayne (Zavion Davenport), 34, of Shreveport, La., a fan favorite on Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Season 3 of Drag Race All Stars, has died following a lengthy battle with scleroderma and complications from the disease.

Chi Chi, who placed fourth in Drag Race season 8, was known for her brilliant smile, her quick wit, her self-deprecating humor and her endearing southern charm. She was also known on the show as a deadly lip-sync assassin, especially her amazing rendition of Jennifer Hudson’s “And I am Telling You” during Season 8.

Chi Chi’s scleroderma had gone untreated for some time, and in July she was hospitalized with high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure linked to the disease. She went through dialysis then and was discharged later in July.

But last Saturday, Aug. 15, Chi Chi posted on Instagram to let her friends and fans know that she had been hospitalized again, saying in a video filmed from her hospital bed, “Keep me in your prayers. I’ll be back soon.”

Chi Chi’s fellow Drag Race alumni have been sharing their grief on social media since news of her death broke. “I am truly devastated,” Bob the Drag Queen posted, sharing a photo of Chi Chi on Instagram. Monique Heart captioned a photo of herself with Chi Chi with “I love you my sister … . Rest in Peace & power.” Thorgy Thor, who shared video of her epic “And I am Telling You” lip sync battle with Chi Chi on Season 8 saying, “I will always remember this moment. Love you forever.” And Heidi InCloset called Chi Chi an “amazing, talented and sweet sister” who was loved and will be “deeply missed.”

Also on Instagram, Shangela posted a photo of herself with Chi Chi on stage, saying, “You were an angel here on earth. And you will forever be an angel in my heart.”

On Twitter, World of Wonder, the production company behind Drag Race, posted saying, “We’re heartbroken to learn that Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away today. Her drag spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met.”

And RuPaul herself said, “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.”

— Tammye Nash