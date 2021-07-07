MainStage Irving returns to live performances with its production of Me & Jezebel running from July 23-Aug. 7 in the Dupree Theater at Irving Arts Center.

The show, directed by B.J. Cleveland and starring Bailey Maxwell as Elizabeth Fuller and Doug Fowler as Bette Davis, was written by Elizabeth Fuller and is her account of the time spent a month at her home in Connecticut: Star-struck Elizabeth’s dream came true on May 28, 1985, when the legendary actress came to dinner at her Connecticut home. Four weeks later, as the hotel strike in New York dragged on, Davis was still there.

The play is described as “an intimate, funny and true story of a Hollywood legend coming face-to-face with her most ardent fan. Quick-witted and glamorous.”

Subscribers of MainStage’s 2020-2021 season and its 2021 streaming season will get tickets for the in-person performances. Single tickets range from $19-$29 and are on sale now at www.MainStageIrving.com.

Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787 or MainStage’s administrative office at 972-594-6104 or info@irvingtheatre.org.

— Tammye Nash