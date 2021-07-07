Guess who’s back! If you guessed Joe Exotic, then … DING! DING! DING! You win!!

There’s not a prize involved in guessing who I was talking about, but there could be a special prize waiting for one lucky guy ….

We all know that Joe Exotic was convicted in 2019 of seven federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire for allegedly plotting to have Carol Baskin murdered (I say allegedly because Joe says he didn’t do it). And we all know that he is currently serving a 22-year sentence at a federal prison right here in DFW — Fort Worth, to be more precise. (We did all know that, right?)

Well, here’s what you might not know: Joe Exotic plans to be out of jail soon, so he’s looking for a new sweetheart, and he’s holding a contest to find one!

According to a press release from JoeExoticUSA.com, Joe’s criminal attorney, John Phillips, and “his office of attorneys out of Jacksonville, Florida, is confident that, with all the new evidence that has been obtained proving conspiracy, obstruction of justice, perjury by federal agenst and witnesses, in addition to prosecutor misconduct and the federal judge being a long-time friend of one of the main witnesses in Joe’s case, that he will be freed by the end of the year, if not sooner.”

So, since expects to be a free man soon, Joe is holding a contest called The Batchelor King, “where men over 18 years of age can fill out an application online to be possibly the next romance in Joe’s new life,” the press release notes.

Are you excited yet? Ready to fill out that application? If not, you surely will be as soon as you hear this part: “The top 3 picks will receive a 3-night, 4-day all-exclusive paid romantic get away with Joe Exotic once he has been released.”

I am sure some of you are wondering, “But what about Joe’s current husband, Dillon?” Well, as the press release says, “that remains up in the air.”

The press release explains, “Dillon has made it clear that Joe will always be in his life and they will always love each other, but may not continue to be his husband after all that has happened, so the opportunity to start a romantic relationship with the now famous Joe Exotic, the Tiger King, is open for discussion, as Joe is going to waste no time in getting started with his new life when released.”

(Give me a second to catch my breath; that was a long sentence.)

Joe himself said, “I have been through hell in three years and I intend on making my new life something I have always dreamed of and I want to spend it with someone that can take a relationship serious and be in love and enjoy this ride, and make this about us as a team, not just me or the man I choose to carry on with.

“I want to share this with someone great.”

(Don’t we all, Joe…. don’t we all.)

So, if you are looking for love and are willing to wait a couple of months or so for Joe to get out of jail, head on over to “the only official Joe Exotic website,” JoeExoticUSA.com, and fill out your application now. Entries are being accepted through Sept. 25, and winners will be announced Oct. 6. Surely no one wants to miss out on this chance of a lifetime.

— Tammye Nash