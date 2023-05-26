Due to all the popular demand, Channing Tatum’s MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour is truly going XXL by extending its limited engagement at the Stonebriar Centre in Frisco. The show will add an additional three weeks and run through July 2. Tickets are on sale now here for the new dates as well as add-on experiences like the Ultra Seat and Mike’s Exclusive Packages that include meet and greets.

From MML:

After celebrating its premiere last week and logging just two weeks of performances, it’s clear the thrilling stage spectacular has taken North Texas by storm with a new level of entertainment never-before experienced in Frisco. Hear what fans have had to say about their MAGIC MIKE LIVE experience in the show’s just-released guest testimonial video.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour is led by Kalon Badenhorst in the role of “Mike,” and comedians Crystal Powell and Nikki Lowe who share hosting duties in the role of “Female Emcee.” The ensemble cast includes Clare Billson, Gianluca Briganti, HBO Max’s Finding Magic Mike finalist Nate Bryan, Kiana De Van der Schueren, Matt Doden, Jake Paul Green, Marcquet Hill, Burim Jusufi, Devin Penn, Nicholas Phillips, Brian Siregar, Niels Van Den Heuvel, Blake Varga, and Joshua Williams. For a limited time, singer-songwriter Christopher Watson, winner of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart will perform as the show’s featured vocalist.

The show also just announced it will host a Pride Night just before Pride Month kicks off in June. While an inclusive show to begin with, the production does welcome all to celebrate Pride on May 31. Further details on the night’s festivities to be announced.

–Rich Lopez