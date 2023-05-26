“Don’t Say Gay/Trans” language was added to the unrelated HB 890 in the Senate. This language would be an extreme ban on any instruction, programming, or even guidance related to sexual orientation and gender identity at all grade levels.

Resource Center warns, “This bill already passed the Texas Senate so we need all hands on deck to oppose it. We expect a vote in the House imminently.”

If you believe LGBTQ students deserve the same opportunities as any other youth to learn about themselves and their families, you know “Don’t say gay/trans laws” only make campus climates worse and will harm LGBTQ youth in Texas.

Resource Center asks, “We need your voice to be heard in opposition, today.”

Click here to send a message to your representative.

— David Taffet