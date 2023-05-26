The sun has been somewhat mild so far in 2023, but the one thing we can always rely on is the heat of a Texas summer. Pool parties will be the go-to event of the summer, beginning with Memorial Day Weekend. You can keep cool with this selection of swimsuits for the season that give all the male-types some added style.

They each accentuate the positive. The only negative is hiding them while underwater.

Happy summer!

Select photography by Chad Mantooth and Ramiro Rodriguez.

Local models: Tony, Jason, Henry, Maxxx, Jack and Harold for RAMRODD; Mykola, Vicente and Rodrigo.

T & L

Locally designed by the owner of Outlines Menswear, T&L swimsuits play with color and styles to give you a stylish edge by shopping the collection exclusively at the shop on Cedar Springs.

Addicted and ES

Made in Barcelona, Addicted and ES Collection dedicate their styles to fashionable and functional swimwear with focus to its male consumers.

Addicted and ES Collection can be purchased locally at Package Dallas (FB: @PackageDallas)on Cedar Springs Road. Or find them online at AddictedUSA.com and ESCollectionUSA.com.

2EROS

This swimwear brand originating in Australia prides itself on “all different, different sizes, different bodies and different needs.” Shop the collection at 2EROS.com and locally at Skivvies (SkivviesDallas.net) on Cedar Springs Road.

Andrew Christian

Always unapologetically gay, Andrew Christian keeps changing the swimsuit game with his sexy designs and prints. Take bikinis, square cuts, shorts and even boykinis then add in bling and graphics for added punch that will keep those pool party eyes all on you. Shop the brand at Outlines Men’s Wear (OutlinesMenswear.com) and Alternatives (NewFineArtsAlternatives.com) and online at AndrewChristian.com.

Package Dallas

RAMRODD

Dallas-based designer Ramiro Rodriguez takes pride in the fact that his line favors thicker and beefier bods, but he still keeps it versatile for the full variety of his growing legion of fans. He’s sold out when presenting his wares at Texas Bear Round-up. And he can even create custom-made swimwear upon request. Shop his designs at RAMRODD.net.

Rufskin

Since 2002, this Southern California brand has turned up the heat with its swimwear line often leaving plenty — or nothing — to the imagination, all at the same time. Collections mix timeless and trendy designs that enhance all male forms. Products available at Rufskin.com.