Lucky’s Hot Chicken, the Texas-owned-and -operated hot chicken concept restaurant, this week announced plans to expand, with five new North Texas locations slated to open by early 2022, with one of those locations set for 3827 Lemmon Ave., in the former Einstein Bros. Bagels location.

Four of the seven new locations in total will feature drive-thrus. But the Oak Lawn location on Lemmon, the concept’s third dine-in-focused outpost, won’t feature a drive-thru like the other new spots. The gayborhood location will, however, offer a large space featuring an all-day dining menu, and it will remain open late-night like Lucky’s Hot Chicken in Highland Park.

Lucky’s Hot Chicken’s flagship location at 4505 Gaston Ave. in East Dallas. It opened in late September last year in the iconic mid-century building where restaurant mogul Norman Brinker (Brinker International, parent to Chili’s, Steak & Ale, etc.) opened his first concept, Brink’s Restaurant. The group opened a second location in April of this year across from Southern Methodist University on Hillcrest Ave and McFarlin Blvd.

The new locations will feature many of the same elements of the flagship restaurants: Diner-culture elements like red-and-white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic 1960s-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant, replica vintage blues posters sourced from Nashville antique shops, hand-painted murals and old-school neon signage.

Lucky’s Hot Chicken’s menu embodies the culture of classic Nashville Hot Chicken, keeping it simple with chicken tenders and nuggets in five levels of spice, the “Big Lou” sandwich, the Velvet Chicken & Waffle, and mac -n-cheese, coleslaw, fried pickles, shake fries and plain fries.

— Tammye Nash