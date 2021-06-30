A first-of-its-kind housing project will broke ground on Tuesday, June 29, in Newark, N.J. It is The LGBT RAIN Foundation’s first affordable and inclusive LGBTQ housing development of this scale, and it will house 11 homeless individuals who identify as LGBTQ and may have a disability

The project is being consulted by Monarch Housing, a non-profit pioneer in housing development for marginalized communities. This is their first project related to LGBTQ young adults.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka spoke at the groundbreaking, and Sen, Bob Menendez sent a representative.

The building will address the needs of underserved, chronically homeless LGBTQ young adults and those with disabilities. The units will provide safe, affordable and supportive housing, allowing residents to become independent and self-sufficient.

“This much-needed supportive housing project has been a personal vision of mine for a long time, and it’s incredible to see how it has become a community mission” said Elaine Helms, founder and executive director of LGBT RAIN. “The leaders and warriors of our communities have come together to help make RAIN what it is today; 11 one bedroom units is a huge step for RAIN, and a huge step towards our goal of making sure chronically homeless LGBTQ young adults know and feel that they belong.”

Each resident will also receive supportive services from the LGBT RAIN Foundation and its partners to address their health, financial and psychosocial needs. These services include case management, social services and programming designed to best support sustainable and healthy futures for LGBTQ young adults.

U.S. Sen. Menendez said, “Homelessness in the LGBTQ community is often too prevalent but everyone in our society, regardless of sexual orientation, deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I applaud the LGBT RAIN Foundation for building a safe place for LGBTQ individuals to live and receive quality health and financial services. It’s through federal, state, local and private partnerships that important projects, like this one, which can transform lives, are possible.”

The LGBT Reaching Adolescents in Need (RAIN) Foundation provides emergency shelter, transitional housing, and permanent supporting housing services to LGBTQ young adults ages 18-26.

— Tammye Nash