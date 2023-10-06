Entertainer and ‘Drag Race All Stars 6’ winner Kylie Sonique talks about living authentically, serving the community and being Miley Cyrus’ drag mother

TAMMYE NASH | Managing Editor

It has been a little more than two years since Kylie Sonique Love made reality TV history by winning the title in season six of Drag Race All Stars. The moment RuPaul announced her name and declared, “You’re a winner baby,” Love became the first transgender person to ever come out on any reality TV show and the first trans person to win Drag Race in America.

Since then, she has focused on continuing to build her career. This weekend, she comes to Dallas as the headliner for the 2024 Night of Stars, one of the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund’s two largest fundraisers each year. But before heading to Big D, Love took some time to answer a few questions for Dallas Voice.

Dallas Voice: When you competed in Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as Sonique, you didn’t come out as a trans woman until the Season 2 Reunion show, after the competition part was over. Why did you choose to come out then? Was then when you realized or accepted that you are a trans woman, or did you feel like you needed to keep that hidden during the competition? Kylie Sonique Love: I knew, as did casting, before I was ever on the show that I identified as trans. I had not started my physical transition. I spoke about being transgender during the competition part of the show but it was not aired.

When you competed in Season 2, you were eliminated in the fourth episode. But then you came back, as an openly trans woman, for All Stars 6 and not only did you win, you pretty much dominated the competition throughout the season. How much did being open about your gender identity and being able to compete as your authentic self affect your performance in All Stars 6? It was definitely half of the solution for sure. Being able to show up as yourself is one less thing to worry about. Having experience and learning from the mistakes I made the first time [also made a difference]. I have had time to finesse who I am and grow into myself as an entertainer and personally. It made the competition more fun and made it less of a competition because I had so much fun. I had nothing to lose and everything to gain. (When she won All Stars 6, Love raised the jeweled scepter and declared, “Live life in your truth, and love always wins.”)

Do you see yourself as a role model for trans women/trans people? If so, what kind of responsibility do you feel comes with being that role model? This is a really interesting question for me as I do not see myself as a role model [but] other people do see me as such. I am not perfect, and I am still learning and growing. I think being a role model is a huge responsibility for anyone. I try to live my life the best and healthiest way for myself, and if that inspires people around me in a positive way, then I have done the job. Being trans is not a textbook thing. Everyone has different goals and aspirations.

You are coming to Dallas to headline Night of Stars, which is a fundraiser for the AIDS service organization, Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund. Do you feel like you and others like you who have a platform have a responsibility to participate in events like this that raise funds for AIDS services or for the LGBTQ community overall. Or are events like this something you do because you enjoy it, and the benefit to the community is an added advantage? Yes to both! It is very important that [you look beyond] what your community can do for you. When you reach success you should look for ways to give back to your community.

Because of organizations like this, our community is stronger, and that benefits people that are outside our community and brings everyone together.

I do enjoy doing events like this because you get to see a different group of people who are also a strong foundation in the community, outside of just the entertainers. It’s bringing all the parts together for a good cause.

I read on your website that you are Miley Cyrus’ drag mother and have performed with her in live shows. How did that come about? I met Miley in 2015, and later that year, she asked me to perform at the VMAs. We spent a lot of time during rehearsals getting to know each other, and she put her number in my phone. We have been communicating throughout the years.

We hung out occasionally, and I was asked to perform in the Pride special with her. While we were rehearsing, she asked me to be her drag mother because she felt that we knew each other in real life for so long. It felt right, and she wanted to say it on the show. But she wanted it to be true.

These days you are pretty much doing it all: acting, singing, dancing. What do you enjoy most and why? I enjoy getting to express parts of me that have always been in me and getting to share that with my fans and, also, surprising people that are closest to me.

What’s next for you? Where can we expect to see you next? I am writing and producing my first one woman show in NYC on Oct. 15 called To Kylie with LOVE.

I am working on new music and a Christmas record out in November 2023. I am going on my first Asia tour in December 2023. I am writing my first book which will be released at some point in 2024.

And there is more to come.

A frivolous question, just because I am curious: Why did you switch from using just Sonique to using Kylie Sonique Love? When I first started doing drag, I did not think a lot about my name; I just wanted to perform. I wanted a unique name that stood out.

While I was doing drag, I realized more and more that who I am is not someone that just dresses up to entertain. I also feel like I am an entertainer outside of drag as well, as it helped me be more comfortable and accepting of who I am — trans. Once I started my transition physically I wanted people to know who I am, so I added my full name.

And last, what do you want to mention that I have not asked you about? I am so excited to come to Dallas. I only performed on a tour before, so this is my first time solo. Texas is the Mecca of drag, and Dallas is the heart. So I am really looking forward to this show.